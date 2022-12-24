x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Total loss': Massive fire on 8th street on Christmas Eve is now out

Officials have not confirmed the exact address, but have confirmed that the fire was in a commercial building.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire erupted Sunday in the Springfield area of Jacksonville.

A commercial building that caught on fire was deemed a "total loss." It took several hours to put out the fire, which had mostly turned to smoke by 4:20 p.m. in the afternoon. 

A commercial building was engulfed in flames and smoke plumes could be seen across the St. Johns River. Officials say the building is a "total loss." 

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. The exact address of the building hasn't been confirmed.

At least six fire trucks were in the area and there are two ambulances on-site. 

    

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out