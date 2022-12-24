'Total loss': Massive fire on 8th street on Christmas Eve is now out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire erupted Sunday in the Springfield area of Jacksonville.
A commercial building that caught on fire was deemed a "total loss." It took several hours to put out the fire, which had mostly turned to smoke by 4:20 p.m. in the afternoon.
A commercial building was engulfed in flames and smoke plumes could be seen across the St. Johns River. Officials say the building is a "total loss."
The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. The exact address of the building hasn't been confirmed.
At least six fire trucks were in the area and there are two ambulances on-site.