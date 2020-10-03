JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No injuries have been reported after a massive fire broke out at the Bono's Bar-B-Q Pit on the Southside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the fire went through the attic of the restaurant in the 10000 block of Skinner Lake Drive, nearly destroying the restaurant.

Initially the blaze was so dangerous, JFRD had to pull firefighters out from the building out of fear it would collapse. Fire fighters have since re-entered the building to battle the blaze.

JFRD first reported the fire just before 10 p.m.

