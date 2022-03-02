Tips for ensuring a safe massage experience

Instructors at a local spa institute give advice for customers after a string of prostitution arrests at massage parlors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A string of recent prostitution arrests at massage parlors in recent days is raising questions about the safety and authenticity of an industry. The first of these massage parlor arrests came last Thursday in Atlantic Beach.

First Coast News spoke with Linda Fontenot, the owner of Parisian Spa Institute to find out ways that viewers can guarantee the massage they're getting comes from a licensed massage therapist.

Some of the women arrested for prostitution at these massage parlors weren't licensed massage therapists and Fontenot says that the lack of a license is the first warning sign that something illegal could be going on at a business.

"It's pretty sad that it's gotten to this point," says Fontenot, who has made teaching spa services her life's work with more than two decades as an instructor in the industry.

"Those that know massage therapy know how hard it is to become a massage therapist," says Fontenot, "those that understand massage therapy know that it comes from an area of wellness and healing."

Fontenot adds that the courses at her institution are academic intensive and in order to become licensed, students would need approval from a state board of massage.

"Our program is 600 hours, how do we meet those expectations [of the state board], we exceed them," says Fontenot.

Parisian Spa Institute does more than teach good practices for its students, Fontenot also has tips for ways that customers can make sure their massage establishment is legitimate.

"Take a look at your surroundings," says Fontenot, "Where is the establishment located, do they have the proper licensure for each therapist? If you have 15 bodies there that claim to be massage therapists, make sure you see 15 licenses."