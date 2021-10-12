Masks no longer required by courthouses in Duval, Clay and Nassau counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fourth Judicial Circuit removed the face mask requirement at courthouses under its jurisdiction, including Duval, Clay and Nassau counties.
People may wear a mask if they choose to do so. They may also ask to be distanced while in a courtroom as well.
The court put the order in place in July 2021 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction. All persons inside the courthouse, whether in a public area or in a courtroom, had to wear a mask at all times unless a judge allowed an individual to remove their mask.
The court says the reason for the removal of the mask requirement is the significant reduction in COVID-19 cases in the jurisdiction and increasing vaccination numbers in the community.
The order says the court will continue to monitor health conditions and will update the policy if necessary.
If there is a federal, state or local mask mandate put in place, that will take precedent over the court's policy.