Masks no longer required by courthouses in Duval, Clay and Nassau counties

While the courthouses themselves have removed mask requirements, masks could still be required if there is a federal, state or local mandate in place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fourth Judicial Circuit removed the face mask requirement at courthouses under its jurisdiction, including Duval, Clay and Nassau counties.

People may wear a mask if they choose to do so. They may also ask to be distanced while in a courtroom as well.

The court put the order in place in July 2021 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction. All persons inside the courthouse, whether in a public area or in a courtroom, had to wear a mask at all times unless a judge allowed an individual to remove their mask.

The court says the reason for the removal of the mask requirement is the significant reduction in COVID-19 cases in the jurisdiction and increasing vaccination numbers in the community.

The order says the court will continue to monitor health conditions and will update the policy if necessary.