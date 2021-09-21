Mask mandate slowing spread of COVID-19 in Duval County Public Schools

Pediatricians at the Wolfson Children's Hospital say the numbers speak for themselves, masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Data shows that since Duval County Public Schools implemented the mask mandate, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Duval County schools has decreased.

Some parents are not surprised that the number of COVID cases has decreased, now that students are required to wear masks in Duval County Public Schools.

“What did surprise me is just how much it’s decreased," said Agata Gardner, whose children attend Duval County schools.

Data from DCPS shows a significant drop in the numbers.

In the week before the mask mandate, which went into effect September 7th, there was a total of 592 COVID-19 cases reported in students and 64 reported in school staff.

Fast forward to last week and the numbers tell a different story, 218 COVID-19 cases were reported in students and 25 in staff, a more than 50% drop.

“I’m feeling much more comfortable sending them to school brick and mortar and live instruction is so important especially for kids my age in elementary school," said Gardner.

Pediatricians at the Wolfson Children's Hospital say the numbers speak for themselves, masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that does not mean schools are in the clear.

“But don’t forget mask mandates don’t work by themselves," said Wolfson Children's Hospital Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Dr. Mobeen Rathore. "They only work if there are people who are vaccinated, or are able to be vaccinated and get vaccinated and also social distancing, good hand hygiene, good other mitigating processes."

The masks mandate is only in place for 90 days, Dr. Rathore believes it should stay in place until community transmission is low, a sacrifice needed for children’s health.

“We all ultimately want to live in a world where no kid has to wear a mask to school but right now it’s necessary given the high transmission rate in the community and it’s working so that sacrifice that we’re making that each child is making, is making a difference in our community," Rathmore said.