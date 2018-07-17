Medical costs to care for children with medically complex conditions can overwhelm a family even if they have private health insurance.

To afford the costs, some couples feel pressure to sacrifice matrimony in order to qualify for Medicaid.

Jake and Maria Grey told WFAA they are considering getting a divorce because they cannot afford the $15,000 a year in out of pocket costs to care for their six-year-old daughter who has a chromosomal disorder.

"We've done everything we can do to keep her afloat, and we're going to reach a point where we can't do it," Jake Grey told WFAA.

The Greys make a household income of $40,000, too much to qualify for family-related Medicaid. If they divorce, Maria could qualify as a single unemployed mother.

The dilemma is one many parents of children with special needs face, says Jacksonville attorney Katy Debriere.

Debriere counsels parents of children with medically complex needs in Northeast Florida as managing attorney for the Northeast Florida Medical Legal Partnership.

"It's a conversation I've had at least a half a dozen times in the past year," Debriere said. "In probably all the conversations I've had about divorce, the reason they were willing to take such a drastic measure is that they had no access to private duty nursing and moms and dads are literally staying up 24 hours round the clock to ensure their children are safe."

Debriere said in Florida families do have options other than Medicaid, including KidCare through the Children's Health Insurance Program.

However, she said options in Florida are more limited than other states.

Many states have expanded Medicaid eligibility to cover children with special health care needs who live in middle-class families with the Katie Beckett program. This option allows states to only count the child’s income and disregard parental income and assets.

Georgia does have the "Katie Beckett" option while Florida does not.

"I get these calls from people in desperate situations and I'm limited in what I can do to assist them.," said Debriere."Until we are willing to expand Medicaid categories, certain people are not going to have access to needed healthcare."

