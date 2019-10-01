JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the government shutdown continues, more Americans are feeling the sting of its aftermath. Right now, December graduates from Florida Maritime Youth Training School in Jacksonville are ineligible to apply for jobs because their credentials come through the Coast Guard’s Maritime Center.

“We’ve had students that were being interviewed for jobs but the companies can’t hire them because they don’t have credentials,” Captain Robert Russo said. “It’s a shame because these companies don’t have time to wait, so they’re hiring other people.”

Russo started maritime training for at-risk youth in a partnership with MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter, eight years ago.

“They’ve been helping me recruit students into the program,” Russo said. “Our goal is to mentor, set them up for success and get them into good paying jobs, so they can become good role models in the community.”

Credentials can take anywhere from 3-to-4 weeks to process, once a student graduates.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center, mariners whose 90-day testing cycles were interrupted by Regional Exam Closures (starting on December 26, 2018), the days the RECs were closed will not count against the 90-day period. REC appointment calendars will be re-opened immediately once appropriations are restored.