Marion County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered teen

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered teenager last seen Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Jadaleigh Cothran, 15, is known to self-harm and make suicidal statements.

She was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. at 3502 NE 59th Terr., according to the sheriff's office. Cothran was wearing a black shirt and torn blue jeans with signatures from her classmates written on them. The sheriff's office said she was carrying a black and orange backpack.

The teen is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.