Marion County authorities searching for missing Ocala teen believed to be endangered

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Ocala teen last seen Sunday night.

Charles Anthony Manie, 16, was last seen at his home at 13760 SW 42nd Court Rd. in Ocala at around 11 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities believe he may have left his home some time between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Manie has both epilepsy and asthma but does not have his medication for either ailment, the sheriff's office said. He needs to take his medication every 12 hours but last took it at 8 p.m.

Manie is a Hispanic male who is 5'5'' and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with a firefighter picture on the back, blue jeans and light blue Levi’s sneakers.

The sheriff's office considers Manie to be endangered.