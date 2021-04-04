Marion County authorities searching for missing 59-year-old woman

Angela Brown is thought to be without her necessary medication.

OCALA, Florida — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 59-year-old woman who is believed to be without her necessary medication.

Angela Brown was last seen at about 9 a.m. Saturday at 479 Water Road in Ocala, according to the sheriff's office.

Brown is a white female who is 4'9'' and 135 lbs with grey hair and green eyes. She was wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and carrying a clear tote bag with blue handles.

Brown has a medical condition that requires medication. She is believed to be without her medication, the MCSO said.