Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered 67-year-old man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing, endangered 67-year-old man Wednesday.

Deputies said David Roger Stewart was last seen leaving a residence on foot wearing blue jeans and a white polo shirt. It is not clear what directions he was going in.

Stewart needs medications and does not have it with him, according to deputies. His family and law enforcement are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is 5 feet 11 inches and 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.