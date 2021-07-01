Marion County deputies searching for missing endangered 15-year-old girl

She was last seen on Sunday, May 30, when she ran away from a home in Weirsdale, Florida.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for missing endangered 15-year-old Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke.

She was last seen on Sunday, May 30, when she ran away from 13045 SE Sunset Harbor Road in Weirsdale, Florida, according to deputies.

Mindenhall-Burke is considered missing and endangered and law enforcement has become concerned for her safety.

The teen is 4'06", 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she may be in the Ocklawaha area near SE 132nd Place.