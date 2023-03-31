Missing: Marion County deputies search for woman last seen at Circle K

Sara Ebersole is 5'1" with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on the night of March 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing adult. Sara Ebersole, 26, was last seen on March 2 around 10 p.m..

Ebersole was last seen near Circle K, located at 17980 N Highway 441 in Reddick. She was seen leaving the store willingly in the pictured black pickup truck with two men, according to MCSO.

Because of how long it has been since Ebersole was last seen and the circumstances around her disappearance, law enforcement is seeking information. Additionally, deputies are seeking to identify the owner of the truck, who may know where Ebersole went after leaving the gas station.