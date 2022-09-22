Marion County deputies looking for missing, endangered teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered 15-year-old last seen in Ocala.
Deputies say Allison Sykes was seen leaving her home in the 400 block of Spring Lane at approximately 7 p.m.
Deputies say it's unknown what kind of clothing she was wearing, but her long hair was last seen pulled up in a bun.
Allison is prescribed several medications, which she does not have access to, deputies say. This has caused a concern for her safety.
If you have any information on Allison’s whereabouts, please do not approach but call 911 immediately.