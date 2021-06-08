Marion County authorities searching for missing man diagnosed with Schizophrenia

Patrick Mimbs does not have his medication with him, the sheriff's office said. He does not have any family or friends in the state.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Patrick Lee Mimbs, 55, was last seen leaving 15681 N US HWY 301 in Citra and traveling in an unknown direction, according to the MCSO.

Mimbs does not have his medication with him, the sheriff's office said. He does not have any family or friends in the state.

Mimbs is 5'10'' and 180 lbs with brown hair and eyes.