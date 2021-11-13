Marion County authorities searching for missing elderly woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly woman who has not been seen since Thursday.
Norma Jane Bullard, 83, was last seen at about noon on Thursday at a home in Ocala Palms on Northwest 53rd Ave, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. At the time, she was driving a 2014 beige four-door Cadillac with Florida tag YJ47F.
It is unknown where she went afterward.
Bullard is about 5'5'' and 140 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are urged to call 911.