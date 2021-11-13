Marion County authorities searching for missing elderly woman

Norma Jane Bullard, 83, has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 11.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly woman who has not been seen since Thursday.

Norma Jane Bullard, 83, was last seen at about noon on Thursday at a home in Ocala Palms on Northwest 53rd Ave, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. At the time, she was driving a 2014 beige four-door Cadillac with Florida tag YJ47F.

It is unknown where she went afterward.

Bullard is about 5'5'' and 140 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.