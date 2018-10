After firefighters were unable to rescue a veteran's Old Glory from a fire, they banned together to buy him a new one to proudly display.

A Marion County veteran's car caught on fire on Monday and the fire was quickly spreading toward his shed. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly but radiant heat from the tall flames damaged the 23-year Air Force veteran's flag.

The firefighters properly retired the man's flag and purchased him a new one.

© 2018 WTLV