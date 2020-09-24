Marine veteran wants to know why VA cut off GI Bill benefits

The veteran said Uncle Sam declined to pay his GI Bill benefits to the school and he doesn't know why.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Alton Whitaker, 38, is the picture of a proud marine, but now he has become a frustrated and disappointed veteran.

"It seems like we are being pushed to the side like other veterans," he said. "I don't want to be that veteran."

Whitaker served during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003 to 2004, enduring the conditions of war.

"I have PTSD and they know that," he said.

The lance corporal earned several medals and was discharged in 2006 "under other than honorable conditions," which would change to honorable providing his benefits.

He showed First Coast News his letter of eligibility that allowed him to enroll in a vocational school.

"I applied for my GI Bill, I received eligibility and enrolled in school," he said.

The eligibility was in March and Whitaker enrolled in New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, but he couldn't complete the course.

"I had to give back the books, the laptop and they said sorry it happened," Whitaker said.

The veteran said Uncle Sam declined to pay his GI Bill benefits to the school and he doesn't know why.

"I wasn't able to test out because the VA didn't pay them," he said.

He suspects it could be related to his original discharge of OTH, but he is puzzled as to why since it was changed to honorable.

He is looking for answers so he can continue his education.

"I want what you owe me now," he said. "I don't want to wait. I feel I deserve it."

On Your Side contacted the Department of Veterans Affairs and we are waiting on a response.

The staff at Veterans of Foreign Wars say it is unusual but only the VA can correct an error if an error was made.

The VFW suggested Whitaker reach out to the White House VA Hotline