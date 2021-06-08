Report: Jacksonville Beach restaurant to close during Orange Crush due to safety concerns

Jacksonville Beach Police expect anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 people in attendance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The restaurant inside the Margaritaville Hotel in Jacksonville Beach will reportedly be closed the same weekend a controversial festival is scheduled to take place, citing safety and staffing concerns.

The LandShark Bar & Grill will be closed the weekend of June 18- 20 because "it doesn’t have enough staff to run it safely” during the controversial Orange Crush Festival, an employee tells First Coast News.

The hotel says it is also closing some amenities out of safety concerns.

Orange Crush has been hosted on Tybee Island beach near Savannah for years, but organizers say they relocated to Jacksonville due to "civil rights violations and political injustices."

Festival organizers have released the event lineup which includes multiple beach days, a pool party and nightly events at local establishments.

Jacksonville Beach Police expect anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 people in attendance.

NEW: Margaritaville in Jax Beach tells me its restaurant, LandShark Bar & Grill, will be closed the weekend of the #OrangeCrushFestival (June 18-20) because it doesn't have enough staff "to run it safely." The hotel is also closing some amenities out of safety concerns @FCN2go — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) June 8, 2021

The police department and the City have been aware of and preparing for this event for almost two months.