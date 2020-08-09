St. Augustine hotels full for Labor Day Weekend

An industry group had predicted a grim holiday weekend for hotels. St. Augustine bucked the trend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Hotels on the First Coast got a surprise this Labor Day Weekend. A lot of them were booked -- completely booked.

Room 121 at Southern Oaks Inn on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine was just like the same room 121 at The Bayfront Inn in downtown this weekend. They were booked.

"On Saturday and Sunday, we were full," Virginia Whetstone said. She and her family own three hotels in St. Augustine. One of them is The Bayfront Inn.

Most hotels in St. Augustine had no vacancies this Labor Day weekend.

Lucas Aranda is the front desk manager at the Southern Oaks Inn. "We were not expecting this high occupancy at all in the middle of this pandemic and situation," he said.

He thinks St. Augustine hotels were full because people "just wanted to go out. They’re tired of being at home."

This burst of booking was a surprise because hotel business for the holiday weekend was looking grim in the weeks leading up to it. According to a report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association last week, Labor Day weekend bookings nationwide were down 66 percent compared to last year.

Why did St. Augustine and some other areas of the country fare so much better?

Whetstone said, "I think that it was last minute bookings. But you have to look at the desitination too. the american Hotel and Lodging Association is looking at hotels across the country. Overall it’s down for the industry. However, we’re in a tourist destination and that does make a difference."

Some hotel owners and managers said they have seen fewer international travelers and more visitors from around Florida and Southern Georgia.

Whetstone said, "They want to get away, but they don’t’ want to go someplace far."

Aranda said the number of visitors from the north is down dramatically.

Aranda welcomes the business that came this past weekend. He said good healthy protocols are key.