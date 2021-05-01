Many Duval vaccine recipients say process was efficient

As many struggle to get an appointment for a vaccine, those who were lucky enough to get an appointment said they were in and out within minutes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a disastrous roll out last week, many Duval County vaccine recipients said the process of receiving the vaccine was fast and efficient Monday.

Thousands are still frustrated as they continuously call and try to book an appointment for the vaccine online.

The hundreds that were lucky enough to book an appointment said they were in and out of the Prime Osborne Center efficiently.

“We walked in, we got a shot, and 15 minutes later we was out of there,” said Steve Adams, who received his vaccine Monday.

Adams said his wife was relentless trying to get them an appointment.

“My baby got on the telephone and she stayed on for about 13 hours,” Adams said. “I held my hands up and said thank you Jesus, we’re going Monday.”

After struggling to get an appointment, the Adams were convinced today would not be easy. They even brought a chair to sit and wait.

Angela and Patrick Bisso agreed the process was easy.

“It just seemed like 1, 2, 3 it was done,” Angela said. “It was a good experience.”

The Bissos said they both contracted the virus in August and would never want to go through that experience again.

“I still haven’t regained my sense of smell,” Angela said.

The recipients agreed they are eager to get their freedom back, not always worrying about the virus.

“We want our loved ones protected and we want to be protected to be around them,” Angela said.

Marian McMahan also is ready to get her freedom back, but hasn’t been lucky enough to get an appointment yet.

“It seems like they’d make better plans than what they did,” McMahan said, as she’s tried to get an appointment for days. “It’s so terrible because I don’t know if or when or ever.”