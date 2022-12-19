The event that has been called the biggest networking event of the year was held at the Prime Osborn in Jacksonville.

Manifesting Over Mimosas was a success, according to organizers.

“From the first moment I met this young lady it was like magic, I saw a sparkle in her eye and I knew she was deemed to do great things in this community,” said Katrina Nickhol, business consultant.

Nickhol is talking about Tia Coleman, the brains behind Manifesting Over Mimosas.

Coleman had a vision of seeing hundreds of entrepreneurs in one room sharing ideas and Saturday night, that happened.

“Don’t think about it, don’t procrastinate, get in the room and each year gets bigger and bigger, each year she is bringing the best of the best to pour into the people who are in attendance,” said Nickhol.

People came from out of town to attend Sunday's events and there was no shortage of knowledge shared.