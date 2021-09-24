Manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Nassau County deputy continues overnight

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot during a traffic stop early Friday and is currently in "very critical condition" at UF Health in Jacksonville.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The search for a man accused of shooting a Nassau County deputy remains active and will continue overnight.

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot during a traffic stop early Friday and is currently in "very critical condition" at UF Health in Jacksonville, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened following a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near Micker Street in the Callahan area of US 301, deputies said.

During the incident, Moyers got out of his patrol car and approached the vehicle which was driven by a man with a woman in the passenger seat. While attempting to get information from the driver, Moyers learned that he did not have a driver's license and the tags on the vehicle were registered to a vehicle that was stolen in Jacksonville, Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Moyers asked the driver if he had any weapons and asked him to step out of the vehicle, Leeper said.

Moyers then grabbed the handle of the suspect's vehicle to open the door as a nearby train approached the intersection.

The driver’s arm then came out of the window and shot the deputy in the face near his eye and in his back, Leeper said.

After the shooting, the suspect sped off through the railroad crossing. Another deputy who was coming to assist arrived on the scene and found Moyers on the ground.

Crews later found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in a wooded area. Leeper said they learned information from the female passenger who is now in custody.

The woman said she told the driver that “she didn’t want any part of it,” according to Leeper. She left the driver, called 911 and identified the shooter as Patrick McDowell.

The 35-year-old is considered armed and dangerous.

Tracking dogs were brought to the scene to search for McDowell. During the search, McDowell shot a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K9 with a rifle, Leeper said. That rifle was later found by officers nearby. The K9 was taken to the veterinarian and is expected to be OK, Leeper said.

McDowell is from Jacksonville and was in the United States Marine Corps from Sept. 27, 2005 to Nov. 26, 2009. McDowell then served in the Marine Corps Reserve between 2009 and 2013.

He also has a history of arrests for multiple charges including possession of cocaine, burglary, giving a false name to law enforcement and aggravated possession of stolen firearms

McDowell was last seen in the area of US 301 and Sandy Ford Road, deputies said.