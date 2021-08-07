Manhole on Blanding Blvd. overflows with sewage during Tropical Storm Elsa

The overflow came from the sewer collection system being overwhelmed with stormwater.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A manhole on Blanding Boulevard overflowed with 1,000 gallons of sewage Wednesday as Tropical Storm Elsa passed through Jacksonville.

The overflow came from the sewer collection system being overwhelmed with stormwater during the tropical storm.

According to the JEA spill report website, 1,000 gallons of sewage also spilled on Nelson Street and Mayflower Street during Tropical Storm Elsa.

Additionally, Tropical Storm Elsa brought widespread damage to Jacksonville including causing the death of at least one person when a tree fell on his car in the Ortega area.

So far, there are no reports of any other injuries in Jacksonville.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck part of Southside Jacksonville.