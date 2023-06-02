Mandarin Park renamed for Tommy Hazouri Sr.

The park is located at 14780 Mandarin Road. The Hazouri family attended the ceremony as well as Mayor Lenny Curry and Mayor-elect Donna Deegan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville renamed the former Mandarin Park to Tommy Hazouri Sr. Park on Thursday. The name honors the former mayor, council president, school board president and Florida House representative, Tommy Hazouri Sr.

The park is located at 14780 Mandarin Road. The Hazouri family attended the ceremony as well as Mayor Lenny Curry and Mayor-elect Donna Deegan.

"Over the last 50 years, Tommy was heavily involved in pushing Jacksonville into the future," said Mayor Lenny Curry during the dedication ceremony.

"He fought hard to improve our community and left a lasting impact on every issue he tackled. He was a strong community advocate, and a long-time resident of the Mandarin neighborhood. So, it is only fitting that in honor of his life of service, we dedicate Mandarin Park as the new Tommy Hazouri, Sr. Park."