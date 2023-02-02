Lockdown at Mandarin Middle School lifted

"Hello Mandarin Middle School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling. First, we want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all student and staff are safe. However, the campus is currently on lockdown due to a report that a student may be in possession of a firearm. Police and other staff are investigating this report now. We remind you that when a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school, so please do not come to the school at this time. We will continue to keep you informed as additional information become available. Thank you, and again, please stand by for updates as information becomes available. Goodbye."