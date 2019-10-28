Mandarin High School students are on a code-yellow lockdown due to a bomb threat Monday.

Duval County Public Schools says all students and staff are safe but they are taking the threat seriously.

School officials say police are in the process of searching large gathering areas in the school. Once those areas are clear, they will move students into those areas while police search classrooms and the rest of the school.

While the school says that pickup is not required, parents may do so if they wish at Christ's Church Mandarin Campus 6045 Greenland Rd. They are asking parents to NOT come to the school at this time.

Below is the information sent out to parents:

Good morning Mandarin High School Families,

This is Principal Kniseley. Unfortunately, I am calling to again make you aware that we have received a bomb threat. All students and staff are safe, but as always, we must take this threat seriously.

We are currently taking the following security precautions: Police are in the process of searching large gathering areas in the school. Once those areas are clear, we will move students into those areas while police search classrooms and the rest of the school.

We are currently on a code yellow lockdown and at this time, we ask that you please not come to the school. Again, please do not come to the school.

We will provide updates via robocalls, the mobile app and on district webpage. Please standby for further updates.

