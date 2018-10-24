A convenience store's winning reputation had people driving from out of state with the hopes of winning Tuesday's big jackpot! The managers at Welcome Food Store on Loretto Road in Mandarin calls their shop the luckiest store in Jacksonville.

"There were some people from Georgia that came to see us," said Alysia Mounteer, a store clerk.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, there was a steady line and lots of sales.

Managers said they've sold tickets to people who have won upwards of $500,000.

"I myself have sold a million dollar ticket to somebody," said Mounteer.

One man from Ponte Vedra Beach, Daniel Baker, said he wasn't going to buy his ticket anywhere else after his wife told him this place was the place to get lucky. "I bought a ticket here because I heard it's the luckiest store in Jacksonville," he said.

First Coast News asked customers the million -- or billion -- dollar question, what would you buy with $1.6 billion? Some people said vacation, they would buy an island or set their family up for life, even donate to charity.

"I would create an organization for underprivileged youth, maybe try to give them some homes," said customer Tracy Bronson.

"If I were to win, I'd buy myself a nice size house, a nice car," said Mounteer.

"I would clear off all my family's debts for them," said Baker.

