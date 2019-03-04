JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local church says it was duped out of thousands of dollars after a local paving company failed to finish the job.

“They just did a really awful job,” Pastor Jun Gonzalez said. “They said they were going to do everything, 'we’ve done many basketball courts in the past we’ll hook it up.'”

Last year in April his church, Freedom Christian in Mandarin, paid $6,000 to Divine Paving LLC to build a basketball court. Almost a year later the job still isn’t done.

“This is a lot of lost opportunities to build relationships with kids from this community," Gonzalez said.

Not only did the company fail to finish, Gonzalez said the company did a horrible job.

“Next thing I noticed it was uneven, and again, that’s a hazard for our kids," Gonzalez said. "They’re running back and forth, twisting an ankle we started seeing the weeds coming up and breaking apart the asphalt, so for us it was just unsafe.”

To make matters worse, the church spent $5,000 on two professional basketball hoops that they can’t use because of the incomplete court.

“I’ve tried numerous times to try and get ahold of them,” Gonzalez said.

After countless failed attempts, the church also sent a letter to the company from their attorney hoping to get a response

First Coast News also tried calling, but to no avail.

“We just want to be able to provide a place where kids can come hang out, play ball, a safe place for our community.”

Since our calls to the paving company have not been answered, First Coast News went to the company address listed on their website and a different address listed on the Better Business Bureau’s site - but we found no evidence of the business there.

The BBB gives Divine Paving an F rating.

The youth pastor said the church now plans to raise money to have the court rebuilt.