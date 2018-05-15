Dozens experience the release of a manatee back into the wild, Tuesday at the Oak Harbor boat ramp.

It’s not your everyday sight on the First Coast, but there are many qualities that separate this manatee from all others.

Villanzo, the 900-pound mammal was rescued in March on Villano Beach.

In March, the manatee was taken to the Jacksonville Zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center. It stayed in rehab for two months.

Craig Miller, the Zoo’s Curator of Mammals, who also serves as Chair of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership, said the zoo will do anything to conserve the animals and their environment.

“It’s almost like bringing your kid to the first day of school,” Miller said. “It’s Villanzo’s territory, it’s his place, but it’s rough out there with potential for boat strikes.”

Miller is certain after months of strengthening, Villanzo was ready to return to the wild.

“We just hope for the best,” Miller said.

According to the Humane Society, you can help conserve more animals like Villanzo and the environment by:

Respecting speed limits in manatee zones, designated areas throughout Florida in which boats are required to travel at minimum or no-wake speeds.

Staying in deep water channels; avoid boating over shallow seagrass beds, where manatees might be feeding or the grass can be destroyed.

If you’re operating a small powerboat, consider using a propeller guard, a metal cage that will help prevent strikes.

Wear polarized sunglasses to help you see below the water’s surface.

Pay close attention to your surroundings. If you see a manatee when operating a powerboat, maintain a safe distance of at least 50 feet and cut your motor.

If you see an injured, dead, harassed, tagged or orphaned manatee, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on its manatee hotline: 1-888-404-FWCC, *FWC on your cellular phone or VHF Channel 16 on your marine radio

