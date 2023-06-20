Manatee hit by boat being treated in Jacksonville

At the time of the rescue, biologists stated the manatee was relatively thin, weighing about 200 pounds less than expected.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A manatee rescued earlier this month on Brunswick’s East River is being treated for its injuries after a vessel strike, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR, along with partners MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and Georgia Sea Turtle Center responded after the manatee was spotted by a boater. The manatee was then taken to Jacksonville Zoo for rehab and eventual release.

DNR says the collision likely ruptured the manatee’s thoracic cavity, filling it with air and leaving the animal unable to dive. At the time of the rescue, biologists stated the manatee was relatively thin, weighing about 200 pounds less than expected.

However, a recent update revealed the manatee is eating and fairly active, which are both positive signs.

Manatees are protected by both state and federal laws. If you do run into one, stand by and immediately contact the DNR at 800-2-SAVE-ME (800-272-8363).