ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — A young manatee calf was rescued Monday after washing up onto St. Augustine Beach, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A spokesperson with the FWC said the calf's body is in poor condition. It has since been taken to SeaWorld.

The FWC said the beached calf was found without its parents and is believed to be the same calf that was reported to be seen on Saturday close to the same area. FWC staff initially tried to find it then but were unable to until the calf was found beached Monday.

The calf is male, weighs 62 pounds and is about four feet in length.

A video posted to Facebook by witness Bill DeFeo shows the moment the calf was found.