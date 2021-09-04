Manager of Neptune Beach restaurant arrested over ‘excessively loud’ music

The officer noted that Newell was issued a Notice to Appear for the same violation at 10 p.m. the previous evening.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A Neptune Beach restaurant manager was arrested last month after complaints were made about the volume of the music at the establishment he works at.

Robert Newell, 44, was charged with breaching the peace on March 20.

According to the arrest report, The Neptune Beach Police Department was dispatched to 'The Local' located at 301 Atlantic Blvd. around 11 a.m. in reference to a loud live band. Upon arrival, officers noted the music was 'excessively loud'.

The report says the responding officer asked Newell if he received the notice the previous evening and he reportedly said “yes”.