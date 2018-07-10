A man with apparent 'mental issues' was shot and killed Sunday after the Bradford County Sheriff's Office says he started firing at deputies.

The fatal deputy-involved shooting happened after two deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Northwest 216th Street in Starke and approached a man they described as having possible mental health issues. The man was off his medication, according to BCSO Major Brad Smith. Deputies say the man was armed with a rifle.

BSCO told First Coast News the man appeared to be on his phone when walked out of his shed. Family members of the subject told deputies he was armed and briefly spoke to him. The subject began shooting at deputies with what BSCO said was a "semiautomatic-styled" rifle. Deputies sought cover from behind their vehicles and a parked school bus. Deputies returned fire, the suspect was struck and deputies immediately began administering first-aid. The suspect was taken to the Shands hospital in Starke where he was pronounced dead, according to Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been asked to investigate. Both officers had body-cams, according to BCSO, but one camera was knocked off of a deputy when he sought cover during the shooting.

