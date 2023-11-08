Evins Harris, 22, was charged with 2nd degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man will spend 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a drive-by shooting that left a St. Augustine mother dead, according to a state attorney release.

Evins Harris, 22, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm in court Friday. He was subsequently sentenced to 30 years in Florida State Prison, the release states.

According to the release, Harris shot into Armstrong's vehicle multiple times as she was leaving a West Augustine convenience store with her boyfriend. Armstrong was shot in the back and crashed the vehicle. She later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Armstrong's godparents, John and Larraine Gaches, told First Coast News in 2021 that she was "a loving, beautiful individual, taken way to soon," and had "a lot of life left to live." The Gaches added that Armstrong was a loving mother of a two girls, who were 6-years-old and an 8-months-old at the time of her death.

Armstrong's boyfriend, who was in the car at the time of the incident, told investigators that someone came into the couple's home earlier that day and warned him to “watch his back, Evins was going to get him," the release states. GPS location data also linked Harris' phone to the scene at the time of the shooting.