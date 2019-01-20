JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early Sunday morning, after weeks of preparation, there was a mass exodus of downtown Jacksonville, including all of the construction workers from the site of the old City Hall annex. But as many people left, one man stayed behind to watch the building where he spent so many years crumble.

RELATED: WATCH: Old City Hall Annex building implosion from 4 different angles

Al Saffer was born and raised in Jacksonville. He vividly remembers the nearly two decades he spent working on the old City Hall annex as part of his 60 years working for JEA.

"Yes ma’am, I was there 17 years," said Saffer. "This is a picture of myself on top of the tower, 40 feet above the building, I was a lot braver then."

He said awaiting the implosion was bittersweet.

"They’d give me a day off twice a year to change the blinking bulb out on top of the building and string up the Christmas lights," he said.

He also gave President Jimmy Carter a tour of the building.

"We took him out on the balcony, he and his wife, it was a great moment for me."

Memories make this day emotional for Saffer, but change to the skyline is something he’s used to.

"I came down and watched them build the Main Street Bridge actually on my bicycle when I was 8 or 9 years old."

He also watched this annex being built as he worked in the previous city hall.

On Sunday, a piece of history came down in a matter of seconds, but it didn’t go quietly. The smoke stretched for miles leaving its mark one last time.

"It is sad to see old things be taken down because when we saw them go up it was progress, now progress brings them down," he said.

RELATED: Old City Hall Annex building implosion, street closures

RELATED: Jacksonville man reflects on memories before old City Hall annex implosion

RELATED: Old City Hall implosion seen as learning exercise for firefighters