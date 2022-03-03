Man who drowned in Baymeadows apartment complex retention pond identified

Lopez had a blood alcohol concentration of .189 at the time of his death, according to the toxicology report.

Officials identified the man who drowned in a retention pond at Baytree On Baymeadows Apartments, early in the morning of December 30, 2021.

The man has been identified as 18-year-old Henry Godinez Lopez. His cause of death has been listed as accidental drowning, according to the autopsy report.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 4 a.m., police said. A witness saw a person struggling in a retention pond on the property before going under water.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered Lopez's body from the pond.