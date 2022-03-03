Man who drowned in Baymeadows apartment complex retention pond identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from previous coverage)
Officials identified the man who drowned in a retention pond at Baytree On Baymeadows Apartments, early in the morning of December 30, 2021.
The man has been identified as 18-year-old Henry Godinez Lopez. His cause of death has been listed as accidental drowning, according to the autopsy report.
Officers were called to the apartment complex around 4 a.m., police said. A witness saw a person struggling in a retention pond on the property before going under water.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered Lopez's body from the pond.
Lopez had a blood alcohol concentration of .189 at the time of his death, according to the toxicology report. In the state of Florida, you are considered intoxicated once your BAC is over .08.