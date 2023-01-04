Jacksonville police investigate after man was shot in Moncrief Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot on Saturday morning in the Moncrief Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:30 a.m. officers arrived to the area of 33rd and Wilson Street where they found a man in his 30's with a gunshot wound. He was shot in his "lower extremities" according to JSO. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.