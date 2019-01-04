A man wanted on three counts of DUI manslaughter that occurred in 2002 has been spotted in the St. Augustine area, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Eric John Riters, 45, is wanted by Florida Highway Patrol, deputies said.

FHP said Riters was intoxicated when he sped northbound on Nov. 8, 2002 in a 1999 Oldsmobile on State Road 423, striking a legally stopped vehicle on westbound 33rd Street.

The driver of the stopped vehicle and its two occupants all died from their injuries, FHP said.

FHP said Riters was driving at 97 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone at the time of the crash.

Deputies shared an age-enhanced photo showing what Ritter would like now.

If you have any information on Riters or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 for a reward of up to $5,000.