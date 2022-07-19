Man wanted for Edgewater road rage shooting and battery

James Seiler reportedly hit another driver with a stake and shot their car. Brittany Seiler taken into custody.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Department is on the lookout for a man named James Seiler who is considered armed and dangerous, according to EPD.

Seiler is wanted for aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from a road rage incident near the intersection of SR 442 and Air Park Road in Edgewater on July 15, according to EPD.

Police said after being cut off in traffic around 12:30 p.m. on July 15, James Seiler allegedly hit another driver with a survey stake and shot the victim’s truck.

The suspect's vehicle, a silver Toyota Tundra, was located in St. John’s County Saturday evening, along with Brittany Seiler, 33, who was taken into custody.

James Seiler's whereabouts are unknown.