Man revived after being tased by JSO officer in Harvey's parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer was working an off-duty job while at Harvey's Supermarket on Friday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m. an officer was sitting in full uniform in a marked car in front of the grocery store when an unknown man tried to get into the back of the car.

The officer removed him but the man got aggressive. The two circled the car before the police officer tasered the man.

When he was calling for backup, he realized the man was not moving on the ground. He began CPR before using an AED to get his heartbeat back.