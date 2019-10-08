A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Durkeeville area late Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said that around 9:37 p.m. JSO responded to the 1500 block of Mc Conihe Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification.

At the scene, police found a vehicle and a home had been shot at. While officers were investigating in the area they received reports that a man had been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still being investigated by the Aggravated Battery team and no further information is known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.