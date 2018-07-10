A man suffering from a mental illness was shot and killed Sunday after the Bradford County Sheriff's Office says he started firing at deputies.

The fatal deputy-involved shooting happened after two deputies arrived to the 6000 block of Northwest 216th Street in Starke and approached a man suffering mental health issues and who deputies say had armed himself with a rifle.

BSCO told First Coast News the man walked out of his shed shooting at deputies, prompting them to shoot back. The subject was struck and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been requested to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

