The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man seen attempting to enter cars during traffic Wednesday morning after stealing another car and crossing into Duval County.

SJCSO Deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle from Central Florida at around 7 a.m., but the driver refused and drove into Duval County on I-95, where deputies lost sight of him.

Deputies say the vehicle was involved in a crash the area of US 1 North and Race Track Road an hour later.

The suspect then attempted to flee by trying to enter other cars in the middle of traffic.

He ended up fleeing on foot and St. Johns County deputies are still searching for him.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male wearing a white tank top, black shorts and was seen carrying a black bag.

Deputies are unsure if he is armed.

If you see the suspect. SJCSO says to use caution and to immediately call 911 or call deputies at 904-824-8304.

