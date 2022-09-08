Man steals large Lull construction vehicle, takes it for a ride

Randy Lee Wealand, 56, was arrested for stealing a JLG Lull forklift loader, taking it for a "joy ride" causing thousands in damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man named Randy Lee Wealand, 56, was arrested August 6 for stealing a JLG Lull construction vehicle, taking it for a ride and causing thousands in damage, according to Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Wealand was stopped by FCSO around 8 a.m. driving the large loader down the sidewalk off Ocean Shore Blvd in Beverly Beach after reports he'd caused damage, FCSO said.

The ensuing deputies investigation found that Wealand had stolen the $60,000 vehicle from a construction site and taken it for a two-and-a-half mile trip along A1A. While on his ride, Wealand ran over two fire hydrants, a communications fiber node, a slew of mailboxes and broke several sections of public sidewalk causing an estimated $10,000 in damages.

“This career criminal decided to go on a joy ride with a large piece of construction equipment,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Wealand would have caused more damage if he was not stopped and apprehended by deputies."

"Another win for 'see something, say something,'" Staly continued. "So a special thank you to the citizens who called us and helped prevent this dirtbag from continuing his dangerous path of destruction.”

Wealand's criminal history includes three felonies in Pennsylvania for criminal mischief, trespassing, DUI, theft, burglary, receiving stolen property, unsworn falsification to authority, harassment, public drunkenness, loitering and prowling.

In Florida Wealand has eight felony convictions for grand theft auto, burglary, petit theft, DUI, boating under the influence, trespassing, battery on LEO, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery on person over 65, exploitation of elderly less than $20,000 dollars, aggressive solicitation, disorderly intoxication, impersonate LEO, resist officer without violence, breach of peace disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft, improper exhibition of dangerous weapon, simple assault, fraud and possession of controlled substance without prescription.