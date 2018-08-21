A man was fatally stabbed in the neck outside of a gas station Monday night in Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

#JSO Homicide Unit is working an incident with a person stabbed in the 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue. Anyone with info is asked to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 21, 2018

The stabbing occurred outside the Circle K gas station at 1003 N Edgewood Ave at around 6:45 p.m.

JSO arrived at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

JSO is looking for two individuals believed to be involved. One is a possibly light-skinned man whose race is unknown. He was seen wearing a red jersey with the number seven on it. The other is a woman possibly driving a white, older model Toyota 4-door sedan with no tags.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV