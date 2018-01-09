Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in the 6600 block of San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO was called to the scene Saturday morning, after witnesses reported seeing a female covered in blood, holding a knife, standing on the side of the road outside of a white car.

While approaching the woman, police noticed a man lying outside of the car with a stab wound. The victim, described as an unidentified black male, was transported to UF Health where he was pronounced dead.

The relationship between the man and the woman remains unknown.

JSO has not released the identity of the woman but described her as a black female.

The investigation is ongoing, and JSO says there are no outstanding suspects.

If you have any information regarding this stabbing, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV