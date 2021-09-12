Jacksonville man spreading awareness after battle with suicide

“Have empathy. You never know what someone is going through a smile covers a lot," said advocate Jermaine Williams.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in the State of Florida, and for suicide prevention month local mental health organizations are bringing awareness to the signals that someone may need support.

Jermaine Williams is an advocate for suicide prevention in Duval County.

He battled with a cocaine addiction for over a decade-- at times contemplating suicide.

“A lot of people, they don’t know no other way out. And suicide is definitely not a way out, and I have battled that and had that thought so many times," said Jermaine J Williams, prevention advocate, Care is the Cure.

Williams says religion helped him get out of that dark space. He has been sober for six years and now spreads education on the signs to recognize that someone needs help.

“It’s something that we have to recognize that anyone can go through," said Williams.

Things like isolating behavior, disinterest, gifting of personal belongings, or statements questioning life.

According to the State Department of Health, suicide claimed over 3,400 lives statewide in 2019. That year Duval County had a rate of 17.4 deaths Rate Per 100,000 Population, higher than the state average of 14.5.

“There’s a myth that if you ask someone if they’re thinking about taking their own life that suddenly that will propel them to do so, and that is truly a myth… people report that they feel relief. They feel grateful that individuals realized and noticed that they were in pain," said Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems.

Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems, says providing support for those in need can save lives.

“If you feel hopeless and helpless and there’s nowhere to turn, and no one cares, please know that this is a temporary situation and reach out for that support that you need," said Dr. Cauffield.

“Have empathy. You never know what someone is going through A smile covers a lot," said Williams.