A man is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to Arlington Friday night.

JSO said at 6:04 p.m., police were called out to the intersection of University Boulevard and Edenfield Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they didn't find a victim or a crime scene.

Shortly after, police were called to a nearby hospital due to reports of a person who was shot. Police discovered the victim was a man who had non-life threatening injuries.

JSO started questioning him to find out what happened, but say he was uncooperative.

At this time, police don't know if these two instances are related.

If you know any information about these incidents, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.