Man shot overnight on Jacksonville's Westside expected to be OK

Around 3 a.m., police say they responded to the 5400 block of San Juan Avenue in reference to a vehicle that struck a gas pump.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot on Jacksonville's Westside overnight, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say he's expected to be OK.

JSO says when they arrived, they located an adult victim with a single gunshot wound to his upper extremities, which is non-life-threatening.

Police say the adult male victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

JSO's Violent Crime Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has any information to contact JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

You can also email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org